NY Tax Dept. Proposes State Law Changes In Light Of TCJA

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance presented Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo with a preliminary report Wednesday outlining potential modifications to the state’s tax code that could help minimize the impact the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, is expected to have in high-tax states.



Four key objectives of any future changes to the New York state tax law were prominent in the report, starting with how to retain deductibility for New York taxpayers in light of the $10,000 limit on state and...

