Meet The Judge Who's Steering The Epic Opioid MDL

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster has a lofty goal for historic litigation over the opioid crisis — a fast and dramatic reduction of narcotic painkiller sales — that reflects his penchant for brokering salutary settlements that don’t require years of drawn-out legal maneuvering.



Judge Polster, who’s been on the federal bench in Ohio since 1998, is known for a hands-on approach aimed at rapidly resolving lawsuits, attorneys and former colleagues say. In this litigation, which alleges reckless opioid sales, Judge Polster’s urgency stems from the...

