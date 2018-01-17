When And How To Communicate With Pro Se Litigants

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- Representing oneself can be challenging, not only for the litigant, but also for the courts and other lawyers involved. Given the surprisingly large volume of pro se litigation in the United States, there will inevitably be times when you need to communicate with pro se litigants. Below are some important issues to consider when engaging in such communications.



Do I Really Need to Have this Conversation?



We have found that communicating with pro se litigants tends to invite further, often more passionate, correspondence from the litigant....

