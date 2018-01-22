6 Steps To Complying With New Mass. Labor Laws

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 11:39 AM EST) -- In light of the conversation currently unfolding nationwide regarding workplace climate and professional conduct, employers large and small should be paying close attention to what constitutes appropriate behavior in the modern workplace. The recent flood of sexual harassment complaints (both past and current) should prompt both human resources and company leadership to review and seek expert guidance on policies, training and compliance.



In addition, Massachusetts employers will also need to update their policies to incorporate new statutes addressing gender pay equity and pregnant workers. Above all,...

To view the full article, register now.