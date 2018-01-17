Greenberg Finance Co-Chair Joins Sidley's Chicago Office

By Lauraann Wood

Law360, Chicago (January 17, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added Andrew Cardonick, who formerly helped lead Greenberg Traurig LLP's finance practice, to its global finance practice as a partner in Chicago, the firm announced Wednesday.

Cardonick comes to Sidley after spending about nine years at Greenberg, his practice focusing largely on representing bank and nonbank financial institutions in large financing deals and restructurings. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he traded his position on Greenberg's totem pole for a relatively different spot on Sidley's because he wanted to take advantage of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular