Greenberg Finance Co-Chair Joins Sidley's Chicago Office

Law360, Chicago (January 17, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added Andrew Cardonick, who formerly helped lead Greenberg Traurig LLP's finance practice, to its global finance practice as a partner in Chicago, the firm announced Wednesday.



Cardonick comes to Sidley after spending about nine years at Greenberg, his practice focusing largely on representing bank and nonbank financial institutions in large financing deals and restructurings. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he traded his position on Greenberg's totem pole for a relatively different spot on Sidley's because he wanted to take advantage of...

