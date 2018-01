International Trade Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360, San Jose (January 22, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- Guiding such major deals as Blackstone Group's $6.1 billion TeamHealth buyout and winning hard-fought battles before the U.S. International Trade Commission last year earned the international trade and national security practice at Kirkland & Ellis LLP a place on Law360's Practice Groups of the Year list.



Rooted in Washington, D.C., the practice group helps clients navigate the risks of cross-border operations and investments, regularly handling matters related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.K. Bribery Act,...

