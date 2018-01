Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Fried Frank

Law360, San Jose (January 22, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- Having steered Jacobs Engineering's $3.3 billion acquisition of CH2M Hill, shot down the U.S. Army's attempt to overturn a $5 billion procurement award and prevailed on behalf of a military supplier at the Tenth Circuit, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has handily earned its place among Law360's Government Contracts Group of the Year.



This is the third time within the past five years that Fried Frank's government contracts team has secured a spot on Law360's top practice groups list.



James J. McCullough, litigation of...

To view the full article, register now.