Chinese, Indian Steel Flange Imports Hit With Duties

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 11:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday settled on preliminary countervailing duties against imports of stainless steel flanges from China and India, finding that producers in the two countries had received subsidies ranging from 174 percent to nearly 240 percent, to the detriment of domestic manufacturers.



The initial determination marked a win for the Coalition of American Flange Producers and two individual domestic producers, which complained in an August petition that importers of the stainless steel pipe connectors from China and India had benefited from numerous...

To view the full article, register now.