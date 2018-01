Trump Taps 5th Circ. Judge To Be Ambassador To Argentina

Law360, San Francisco (January 17, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he intends to nominate Fifth Circuit Judge Edward C. Prado to be the United States’ ambassador to the Argentine Republic, citing his 35 years of experience as a federal judge.



Judge Prado, who speaks fluent Spanish, served as a district judge for the Western District of Texas for 19 years, and he served the past 14 years as an appellate judge for the Fifth Circuit. Judge Prado was also appointed by the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court to serve...

