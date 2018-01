Appeals Court Sides With BP In $70M Abu Dhabi Bank Case

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 6:20 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Court of Appeal on Thursday tossed a ruling that a BP PLC unit falsely represented its ability to sell debt to an Abu Dhabi bank, finding the lower court misinterpreted the contracts in the case before ordering the oil giant to pay more than $70 million in damages.



A three-judge panel sided with BP Oil International Ltd. in its appeal of a November 2016 order from England’s High Court to pay the National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC more than $70 million. The lower court had ruled that...

To view the full article, register now.