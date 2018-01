Pella Prevails In Coverage Dispute With Liberty Mutual

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal court has ruled that Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. must foot the bill for Pella Corp.’s defense as the window maker fights dozens of product liability claims, a decision that ends one phase of the companies' contentious dispute and potentially unlocks millions in coverage for Pella.



In granting partial summary judgment to Pella on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James E. Gritzner found that the insurer's obligation to pay Pella’s defense costs was triggered on the date of installation of the allegedly faulty windows, regardless of...

To view the full article, register now.