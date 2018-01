Law360's The Week In Discipline

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Minnesota lawyer arrested during a trial and a Michigan judge stuck with a $1 million-plus verdict lead Law360’s The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar.



Minnesota



Minnesota lawyer and one-time state Supreme Court candidate Michelle MacDonald was suspended this week for 60 days for disrupting a court proceeding and triggering her own arrest, among other misconduct.



But the state high court declined a disciplinary referee’s recommendation that MacDonald also undergo a mental health exam as...

