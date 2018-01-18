FCA Challenges Lawmakers In British Steel Pensions Row

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 4:26 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority fought back on Thursday against claims by lawmakers that its efforts to protect members of the 125,000-strong British Steel Pension Scheme from “parasitic” financial advisers had been “grossly inadequate.”



Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the U.K.’s top financial regulator, said in a sharply worded letter that he “wholly rejected” statements made by a House of Commons committee earlier this month.



“We have been carrying out detailed, extensive and robust action,” Bailey wrote in a seven-page defense released by the FCA and addressed...

To view the full article, register now.