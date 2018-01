Atty Agrees To Disbarment For Taping Women In Office Restrooms

Law360, Miami (January 18, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- The general counsel of a Tampa, Florida-based maintenance and repair company has agreed to be disbarred after he was caught using cameras in the women's restrooms at the company's facility to covertly film female employees.



James Patrick Stanton, the general counsel for MaintenX Management Inc., on Tuesday agreed to disbarment and to a complete audit of his trust accounts and any account in which he has placed client funds, according to his consent agreement.



Stanton will also pay $6,174 in administrative costs for the Florida Bar's...

