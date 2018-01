Pa. Justices Disbar Judge Who Stole Cocaine From Evidence

Law360, Philadelphia (January 18, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Thursday that disbarment was the proper punishment for a former Washington County judge who pled guilty to charges that he repeatedly stole cocaine submitted as evidence in drug cases he had decided.



Support for the disbarment of former Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul Pozonsky was unanimous among the court’s seven justices, who agreed with the recommendation of the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.



Pozonsky was slapped with criminal charges in May 2013 after a grand jury investigation into...

