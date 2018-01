House OKs Spending Bill To Head Off Gov't Shutdown

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded for several more weeks, but the threat of a government shutdown loomed as the bill moved to the Senate, where passage remains uncertain.



"Now it's up to the Senate," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in a statement following the 230-197 vote. Shown is Ryan on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (AP) The House passed H.R. 195 by a 230-197 vote. In addition to funding the government through Feb. 16, the...

