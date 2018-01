C&J Energy Services Sues Ex-Managers Over Competing Co.

Law360, Houston (January 18, 2018, 3:58 PM EST) -- C&J Energy Services, a company that specializes in drilling, completing and servicing wells, filed a lawsuit in state district court in Houston Tuesday against three former employees and a new company those employees launched, alleging the trio has poached engineers and customers in violation of noncompete agreements.



The lawsuit names as defendants Silvertip Completion Services Operating LLC as well as former C&J management-level employees — William Michael Wood, James Haest and Kyle Godtel — and is seeking a temporary restraining order, a temporary injunction and a...

To view the full article, register now.