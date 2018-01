Cboe Moves In On Nasdaq, NYSE Closing-Auction Turf

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved a Cboe Global Markets Inc. proposal to match brokers' trades based on the closing price established by a stock’s primary listing venue, potentially cutting into turf dominated by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.



The SEC order allows the exchange operator to introduce Cboe Market Close, a service that lets brokers execute trades based on prices determined by the closing auctions held at the NYSE or Nasdaq except with lower fees. Stocks can trade during the...

To view the full article, register now.