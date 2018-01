Senate Committee Again Clears Top DOL Nominees

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- For the second time in recent months, a Senate panel on Thursday approved a slew of nominations to various key labor department positions within President Donald Trump’s administration, individuals whom Trump had to renominate after the full Senate failed to vote on their confirmation last year.



The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced to the full Senate four U.S. Department of Labor nominees, including Patrick Pizzella to serve as the deputy secretary of labor. The committee also cleared Scott Mugno, a top FedEx...

