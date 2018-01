4 Key Takeaways From FDA's 2017 Enforcement Stats

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week quietly unveiled its enforcement statistics for fiscal year 2017, and the numbers show a dramatic decline in medical device warnings, an uptick in drug-related discipline and steadily rising food recalls. Here, Law360 looks at key takeaways from the stats.



Device Warnings Continue Steep Descent



One of the most intriguing takeaways was a plunge in the number of warning letters sent by the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. CDRH sent 42 warnings in 2017, less than half...

