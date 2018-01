No Proof Yet That Tax Cuts Have Boosted US Economy

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:00 PM EST) -- The flood of bonuses and wage-increase announcements from retailers, banks and manufacturers can’t be held as a testament to the Republicans’ tax cuts, as analysts remain firm that these well-timed disclosures would have happened even without the recently passed tax legislation.



President Donald Trump and Republicans have been quick to point to a slew of approximately 200 notices from corporations announcing wage increases, bonuses, greater benefits and expansions as incontrovertible proof that their tax cuts — enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97,...

