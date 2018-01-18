By The Numbers: A Snapshot Of Trump’s First Year
But beneath the political chaos and tabloid drama that’s hovered over his administration has been a concerted effort to put the brakes on Washington’s regulatory machine and seat a host of conservative judges on the federal bench.
Here, Law360 examines some of the key data points of the administration’s first year.
Rolling Back Regulations
The Trump administration has touted its record on curbing regulations as one of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login