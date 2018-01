Ring Capital Snags More Than €140M From Investors

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- Paris-based Ring Capital, a recently established venture capital firm focused on investments in technology, has collected more than €140 million ($171.25 million) from a group of investors that includes Tikehau Capital, among others, according to a Thursday statement.



As part of the funding round, Tikehau has agreed to acquire a 25 percent minority interest in Ring Capital, which was formed last year by Geoffroy Bragadir and Nicolas Celier. Other participating investors include AG2R La Mondiale, BPI France, Bred Banque Populaire SA and Danone SA.



Ring Capital...

