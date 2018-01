PTAB Nixes Claims In Half-Pipe Water Ride Patent

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday found all but one claim in a Surf Waves Ltd. patent for a half-pipe water ride were invalidated as either anticipated or obvious in light of prior art, saying that Pacific Surf Designs Inc. had shown a “preponderance of the evidence” that 19 of the asserted claims were unpatentable.



This is the result of an inter partes review of U.S. Patent Number 8,088,016, which was challenged by Pacific Surf after Surf Waves and a Canadian company alleged in...

