1 Of 52 Bison Seen After Release Spurs Criminal Probe

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- Yellowstone National Park staff have spotted at least one of the 52 bison illegally released from holding pens last week, as the National Park Service’s criminal investigation into the unauthorized emancipation continues, a spokeswoman said Friday.



One of the animals was sighted Thursday among its wild brethren in the Mammoth Hot Springs area, in the Wyoming section of the park, about five miles away from where the confined bison were being held for a possible conservation program. But the liberated animals will not be recaptured unless...

