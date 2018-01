'Bed-In-A-Box' Patent Ruling Chock-Full Of Flaws: Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday threw out a ruling that a patent on a “bed-in-a-box” is invalid as obvious, finding that the lower court judge made several errors, including granting summary judgment on his own motion without notifying patent owner Zinus Inc.



The appeals court said that the case proceeded through an “unusual” sequence of briefs and evidence that began when Judge Stephen V. Wilson of the Central District of California ordered Zinus to file a motion for summary judgment that the patent was valid, then...

