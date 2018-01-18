US Cancels Haitian Eligibility For Temp Worker Visas

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. has revoked eligibility for temporary agricultural and seasonal work visas for nationals of Haiti, Belize and Samoa, according to a notice posted Wednesday in the Federal Register.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Haitian applications for H-2A and H-2B visas have been denied at high rates and that those who were issued such visas have “historically demonstrated high levels of fraud and abuse” and often overstayed their visas.



“Haiti has shown no improvement in these areas, and the secretary of homeland security has determined,...

