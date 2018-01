Generics Co. Resists Allergan's Bid To Leave Restasis IPRs

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- Allergan Inc.'s request to leave a series of patent challenges tied to its dry-eye medication Restasis should be rejected because the company's deal to transfer the patents to a Native American tribe does not shield the firm from liability, a generic-drug maker told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Wednesday.



Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. argued that Allergan had assumed “erroneous facts and law” and that the company’s withdrawal should lead to an adverse judgment. The generics maker also asserted that Allergan maintains a significant interest in the...

