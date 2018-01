Janssen Sues Teva To Stop Generic Of Schizophrenia Drug

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- A generic version of the schizophrenia drug Invega Sustenna that Teva Pharmaceuticals seeks to manufacture and sell would infringe the asserted claims of a patent covering the drug, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. alleged Wednesday in New Jersey federal court.



Janssen seeks for the District of New Jersey to order either that the effective date of any U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s abbreviated new drug application for the generic drug be pushed back until the relevant patent expires, or for Teva to...

