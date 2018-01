CFPB Agrees To Dismiss Tribal Payday Loan Suit

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told a Kansas federal judge on Thursday that it wanted to ax its own suit against lenders owned by a California tribe over allegedly abusive loans.



The federal government filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of its loan practices suit against four lenders owned by the Habematolel Pomo of Upper Lake, but didn’t offer a specific reason why. The CFPB said in a brief statement to Law360 that it would “continue to investigate the transactions that were at issue,” but declined...

