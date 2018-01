Trump Wants Suit Over 'Secret' Infrastructure Council Nixed

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged a D.C. federal court to toss a lawsuit accusing the White House of creating an advisory council led by members sullied with ethical and financial conflicts of interest to secretly craft his highly anticipated infrastructure plan, saying the suit is moot because there’s no such council.



Trump and the U.S. Department of Transportation filed a motion to dismiss the nonprofit Food and Water Watch Inc.’s suit alleging that the president’s still-in-the-works infrastructure plan is being negotiated behind closed doors and...

