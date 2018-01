Ore. River’s Proposed ‘Wild’ Label Stands For Now

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge Thursday upheld a U.S. Bureau of Land Management regional office’s decision to designate a section of the Rogue River in Oregon as suitable for protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.



Double R. Ranch Trust, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, and Oregon Concrete and Aggregate Producers Association sued the agency over the 2016 decision, alleging the river segment is not eligible for protection because it doesn’t fit the act’s definition of “wild,” as it has been modified and stabilized with a variety of...

