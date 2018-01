EOIR Sets Metrics, Case Priorities For Immigration Judges

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:24 PM EST) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review on Wednesday adjusted the cases that immigration judges should handle as priorities and set court benchmarks and performance metrics by which the court system will be evaluated in part.



Cases tied to certain completion benchmarks or that are subject to statutory, regulatory or federal court-ordered deadlines are to be handled as priorities by the judges, who will be evaluated as a group based in part on whether they complete certain types of cases within specific deadlines, according to a memorandum...

