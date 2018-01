Class Decertified In Wage Suit Against Hospital Chain

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Wednesday dissolved a Fair Labor Standards Act collective of hospital workers bringing wage and hour claims against ThedaCare Inc. and also refused to certify a proposed class in the same suit after finding that the workers’ situations weren’t similar enough.



The proposed class accused ThedaCare, which runs seven hospitals and 37 clinics in northeastern Wisconsin, of failing to pay hourly employees for time spent working during meal and rest breaks, in violation of FLSA and the state’s wage law. But U.S....

To view the full article, register now.