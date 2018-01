Cybersecurity Remains Top Risk For Banks, OCC Says

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:46 PM EST) -- Cyberattacks and anti-money laundering compliance remain among the biggest threats that the U.S. banking sector faces in a relatively strong economy and rising interest rate environment, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Thursday.



The federal banking regulator said in its semiannual risk report, which covers the first six months of 2017, that U.S. banks were in good shape overall, with strong capital levels and improving returns on equity. Those stats were consistent with an economy that has seen an expansion that has...

