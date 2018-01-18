2 State-Level Developments Employers Might Have Missed

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:44 PM EST) -- Two key employment developments took place recently, with Pennsylvania’s governor proposing on Wednesday a sweeping expansion of overtime coverage for salaried workers while Maryland became the latest state to adopt a paid sick leave program.



Pennsylvania Overtime Expansion



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled the proposal Wednesday that would give an estimated 460,000 more workers in the state the opportunity to receive overtime compensation.



Under existing state law, salaried workers who earn above approximately $24,000 per year are not automatically eligible for premium overtime pay. Wolf’s plan,...

