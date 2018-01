La. Court Absolves Doc From Missing Fatal Sepsis In Patient

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- A split Louisiana appellate panel on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a doctor and a hospital of failing to properly treat a woman’s sepsis, which ultimately caused her death, saying the doctor properly ruled out sepsis given negative test results.



In a 2-1 ruling, a Court of Appeal panel for the Third Circuit upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Ronald M. Lewis and Christus St. Patrick Hospital in a suit brought by Jacqueline Brenner accusing the health care providers of...

