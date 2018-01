Vet Amputee Too Late to Sue VA, Gov't Tells 4th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 19, 2018, 2:41 PM EST) -- A veteran and leg amputee who claims that a West Virginia tolling law should have delayed the deadline for filing his case alleging U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs malpractice has neither solid factual basis nor case law to proceed with his lawsuit, the government told the Fourth Circuit on Thursday.



The government argued that case law clearly finds that the Federal Tort Claim Act supersedes state law in regard to statutes of limitations, blasting Joseph F. Thomas’ argument that he had more than six months to...

