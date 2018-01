NJ Nursing Moms Law Poses Challenges For Small Employers

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- The recent expansion of New Jersey’s anti-bias law to include female employees of any-sized company needing time and space to breastfeed or pump milk could create logistics and operations hurdles for small businesses that had enjoyed exemption from a similar federal law if it posed a hardship.



When former Gov. Chris Christie signed into law a measure prohibiting employers from firing or retaliating against nursing moms under the state’s Law Against Discrimination, he closed a gap in the Fair Labor Standards Act exempting small businesses if...

To view the full article, register now.