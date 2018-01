NCAA Council Pushes Back Vote To Revamp Transfer Rules

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to push back a potential vote on whether to move forward with a proposal to change a transfer rule to allow athletes to play immediately after transferring, an issue that has been at the center of multiple lawsuits against the NCAA.



The NCAA said that the council voted to ask the NCAA board of directors for more time to consider a package of transfer proposals from a special working group and vote on whether to recommend them in...

To view the full article, register now.