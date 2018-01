Real Estate PE Firm Procures $100M For 3rd Fund

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 4:51 PM EST) -- Bloomfield Capital, a North America-focused real estate private equity firm that invests in commercial real estate assets and provides direct lending services, has closed its third fund after collecting $100 million from investors, according to a Thursday statement.



The fund, called Bloomfield Capital Income Fund III, or BCIF III, surpassed its original target of $75 million, the firm said. It marks the largest fund raised by Bloomfield Capital to date and is significantly larger than the firm’s previous fund, Bloomfield Capital Income Fund II, or BCIF...

