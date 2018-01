Winston & Strawn Nabs Greenberg Traurig Partner In Houston

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:14 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has expanded its Houston energy team by luring over a Greenberg Traurig LLP partner with more than 30 years of experience advising on strategic alliances, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions.



Douglas C. Atnipp made the move to Winston & Strawn after more than 12 years at Greenberg Traurig, where he had been co-managing shareholder of that firm’s Houston office and co-chair of its energy practice group, Winston & Strawn said on Jan. 19.



Atnipp said he expects about 90 percent of...

To view the full article, register now.