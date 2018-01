Rural Advocates Slam FCC’s Copper Transition Plan

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 9:32 PM EST) -- Public Knowledge and the Center for Rural Strategies assailed the Federal Communications Commission in comments submitted Wednesday accusing the agency’s Republican leadership of leaving rural Americans behind as the agency works to accelerate the country’s shift from a copper data network to fiber optics.



The advocacy groups argued FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s rollback of fiber transition regulations imposed by his Democratic predecessor “will only serve to widen the digital divide and downgrade rural America,” all to the benefit of carriers on whose “self-interested, unsupported assertions” the...

