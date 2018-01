Applebees, IHOP Can't Toss TM Suit Over Splenda Knockoff

Law360, San Jose (January 19, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge Thursday said operators of Applebee’s and International House of Pancakes restaurants can’t escape a trademark infringement suit from the maker of Splenda alleging the restaurants deceptively offer a knockoff low-calorie sweetener in a similar yellow packet, saying a color may be protected as a trademark.



In her order denying DineEquity Inc. and the other restaurant defendants’ motion to to dismiss the litigation, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker said she found no basis for dismissing plaintiff Heartland Consumer Products LLC’s trademark claims....

