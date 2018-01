Tax Court Backs Treasury Regs In $377M Foreign Income Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 18, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Thursday upheld regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury governing income from a controlled foreign corporation, saying an affiliate of commodities trader Susquehanna International Group LLP owes taxes on some $377 million in income.



The court said Internal Revenue Service correctly determined that SIH Partners LLP had to include earnings of more than $375.3 million in 2007 and almost $1.7 million in 2008 in its gross income because two of its foreign affiliates guaranteed loans that Merrill Lynch made...

To view the full article, register now.