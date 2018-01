HHS' Anti-Abortion Protections Put Hospitals On Notice

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said it will get more assertive about ensuring that doctors and nurses can refuse to participate in abortions, a move that will encourage hospitals to assess employee attitudes on the subject.



HHS made the announcement one day after creating a “Conscience and Religious Freedom Division” within its Office for Civil Rights. In conjunction with the announcement, HHS dropped a 216-page proposed rule that described compliance obligations for health care providers and investigative powers for the OCR....

