CIT Upholds Redone Results In China Nails Dumping Case

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday sustained the U.S. Department of Commerce’s reconsidered results in an anti-dumping duty review involving nails from China for the period of 2010-2011, saying the decision is lawful and backed up by sufficient evidence.



In its opinion, the CIT called reasonable Commerce’s revised rationale for its finding that Thai data from the trade statistics database Global Trade Atlas is the best available evidence to value the wire rod input of more than a dozen Chinese producers, and the CIT...

To view the full article, register now.