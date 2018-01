DOE's Delay In Publishing Energy-Saver Rules Questioned

Law360, San Francisco (January 18, 2018, 10:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge seemed skeptical that the U.S. Department of Energy could stall its own energy conservation standards for household and industrial appliances, saying at a hearing Thursday that he didn’t see why publishing the finalized rules was a discretionary decision, when all it required was “the push of a button.”



The rules were finalized back in December 2016 and were then posted on the DOE’s website for a 45-day error-correction period. But when that ended, the rules were never published to the Federal Register....

