Pa. Appeals Court Slams Trial Court Over Transfer Order

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia County court “played into defendants’ hands” by ignoring a number of late filings and made other mistakes in deciding to transfer a medical malpractice suit over the death of a toddler to another court 60 miles away, a Pennsylvania appeals court said Thursday.



The Pennsylvania Superior Court’s decision reversed a finding that keeping the case in Philadelphia County would unduly inconvenience a number of defendants that reside in Lehigh County. The trial court’s errors included incorrectly asking the child’s estate administrators for evidence they...

