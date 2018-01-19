La. Tribe Chair Cops To Using Bad Checks To Steal Thousands

By Adam Lidgett

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:52 PM EST) -- The head of a Louisiana Native American tribe has copped to a federal charge that he stole thousands of dollars from a tribal organization, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said in a Thursday statement that Joey Barbry, 40, the chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi, pled guilty on Wednesday to the federal government’s charge that he wrote just more than 100 “nonsufficient fund checks” in less than half a year in exchange for money.

The checks —...
